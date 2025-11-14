Elsbeth season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Enter the nuns

Next week on CBS, you will have a golden opportunity to see Elsbeth season 3 episode 7 arrive. What more can we say about it now?

Well, as we often do here, let’s just start by talking about things from a guest-star perspective as Dianne Wiest is going to be making an appearance as an important Mother, one who is going to be overseeing a convent in trouble. We’ve got what is going to be a messy story, but also more of Teddy and, potentially, a few other twists and turns that are coming as well.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and check out the full Elsbeth season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

“And Then There Were Nuns” – A pop star’s (Lindsey Normington) purchase of a failing convent turns divine real estate into a murder scene as Elsbeth takes on the Mother of all nuns (Dianne Wiest). Meanwhile, Teddy digs into Alec Bloom’s past for a feature he is working on, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Nov. 20 at a special time (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

The special time here is worth noting and is easy to miss, and we honestly hope that gives the series just a tiny bit more attention! One more thing to remember here is that there is going to be a brief break in the action after the fact here. The plan is for season 3 to return following Thanksgiving in early December, where we will have at least one more new episode. There will be a chance to get a little bit deeper into things after the fact there.

