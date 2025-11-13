Ghosts season 5 episode 6 spoilers: The return of Kyle

Next week on CBS, you are going to be seeing Ghosts season 5 episode 6 on the air. Do you want to get more insight all about it?

Well, one of the top things to note at this point is that the comedy is going to continue to lean in here to what we think is one of its best overall attributes, and that is an incredibly deep bench! There are so many different people that they can pull from at any given moment and because of that, we always have something more to be excited for. Moving into the next episode, we know that Ben Feldman is going to be appearing as Kyle. This is going to lead to some humor, and perhaps even some conflict between him and Jay.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some more TV reactions and reviews!

Oh, and did we mention that this is a Thanksgiving story? Since it is airing a week before Turkey Day, this is a real chance to get into the holiday spirit in advance. We’re always going to be excited about that! To get some more details now, be sure to check out the Ghosts season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Planes, Shanes and Automobiles” – Unsatisfied with Jay’s ability to tend to their needs while Sam is away, the ghosts bring in a better babysitter, Kyle. Meanwhile, Sam and Pete get on each other’s nerves during a book tour road trip, and things reach a breaking point when an airline strike threatens their ability to get home in time for Thanksgiving, on GHOSTS, Thursday, Nov. 20 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We’ll see what the rest of the season holds in due time, as we do think there are still going to be some long-term arcs ahead. For now, we just hope this is an episode we can watch for many Thanksgivings ahead.

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 5 episode 6 at this point?

Do you have any bold predictions? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







