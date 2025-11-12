Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 11/12/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What can we say about both Chicago Fire and Chicago PD to go along with it?

Well, this is a situation where we know that we are getting closer to a hiatus for all of these shows, and we understand if anyone out there is feeling concerned. Here is where we can at least share some of the good news — all three shows are about to air! Starting of course with the medical drama, you will be able to see them all in their standard timeslots. However, it does appear as though these are going to be the last episodes for at least the next several weeks. You can call them the fall finales, midseason finales, or basically whatever else you want. The biggest thing we’ll note here is that there is likely to be either a big relief or a cliffhanger that sets the stage for the next chapter of the seasons.

So do you want to get some more insight on what is ahead on these episodes? Well, let’s just say that we are more than happy to help! Just take a look below…

Chicago Med season 11 episode 7, “Double Down” – 11/12/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Charles grows increasingly suspicious of a colleague’s intentions. Lenox crosses a line to protect a patient. Hannah and Archer treat a soon-to-be father battling cancer. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 7, “Pierce the Vein” – 11/12/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide investigates a suspicious high school fire. Novak gets an unexpected call. Violet brings a 51 firefighter onboard the ambulance for a shift. TV-14

Chicago PD season 13 episode 7, “Impulse Control” – 11/12/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight’s suspicions ring true when a violent break-in steers the Intelligence Unit back to a chilling figure from a previous case. TV-14

Of these episodes, we do tend to think that all three of these episodes have huge potential — and with PD, is there a chance for a huge, epic adversary there?

