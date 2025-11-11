Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Masterpiece’

In a handful of days you are going to have a chance to see Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 8 — so are we in the home stretch of the story?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and say that there are a few more installments to come over the rest of the season. We tend to think that because of that, every single story is going to get more tense as time goes on. For this particular installment in “Masterpiece,” we are going to be seeing Karl face off against one of his most notorious opponents so far.

If you look below, you can see the full Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Karl is called up to Seattle where he is reunited with twisted serial killer Tommy Cummins. With the hopes of finally bringing closure to the families of Tommy’s victims, Karl must piece together his sick puzzles. Back in Gibsons, Cassandra deals with council conflicts and an unexpected visit from her mother while the police squad struggles when one of their own is missing in the all-new “Masterpiece” episode of Murder In A Small Town airing Tuesday, Nov 18 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MST-208) (TV-14 L,S,V)

There’s no denying that there will be a lot of danger in here and honestly, why would you expect anything else. This is a story that we tend to think is going to accelerate quickly, and what we are also eager to see what these two plotlines look like in their separate spots. Of course, we are still hoping that we are going to be seeing something near the end of the season that sets the stage for season 3, but we will have to wait and see on that.

