NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Who is in danger?

As we look more towards NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6 on CBS next week, why not discuss what makes it particularly special?

First and foremost, we do think that it is worth noting that when it comes to life and death, this could be one of the more important stories we’ve seen so far this year. How else can you describe an arc where Ebola is front and center? “Sucker Punch” inevitably will have a number of components to it as these characters work to the best of their ability to get answers, while making sure that everyone makes it out in one piece at the same time.

If you look below, you can see the full NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

“Sucker Punch” – Confronted with Australia’s first case of Ebola, the team races to uncover how patient zero, a U.S. Navy scientist, contracted the deadly virus, only to have their search for answers complicated by a top-secret military research agency as two of their own fight for their lives, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Nov. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just issue another reminder here that if you do want more of the Australia-set spin-off to happen, watching live is 100% essential. This is one of those series that does not have the luxury of a lot of promotion. Because of this, it is really reliant on viewers discovering it and from there, opting to check it out. Not every episode is going to have something on paper that pops for casual viewers.

