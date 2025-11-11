Ghosts season 5 episode 5 spoilers: About Trevor’s daughter

A little bit later this week, you are going to have a chance to dive into Ghosts season 5 episode 5 — and with that, a huge Trevor episode!

So how exactly will this one stand out from the pack? Well, we tend to think that a lot of it will begin with his daughter playing a big role, which will of course create a situation where Sam is stuck in the middle of a super-strange situation. This is, of course, still what makes this character so interesting — there are people directly connected to him that you can bring in, even if the timelines didn’t exactly match in a way where they were super-close.

Do you want to get a few more details now about what the story holds? Then go ahead and check out the official Ghosts season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

“T-Daddy” – Trevor’s relationship with his daughter is strained when he pushes her to follow a career in finance over poetry. Meanwhile, Jay confronts labor unrest at the restaurant, on GHOSTS, Thursday, Nov. 13 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our general hope here is that this is one of those episodes that will present a lot of comedy but at the same time, some sort of resolution by the end of it. We do tend to think that Trevor, especially in ghostly form, needs to know when to let go here and there — even though there are times when it may not be altogether easy for him to do so. Why not let her follow her dreams, even if working as a poet can be incredibly difficult and not altogether profitable?

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 5 episode 5 when it airs?

