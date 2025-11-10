FBI season 8 episode 6 spoilers: Isobel’s conflict

Next week on CBS, you are going to be getting FBI season 8 episode 6, and this is one that gives the show a chance to do a lot of what they do best. First and foremost, you have another dangerous case that will throw the team into some dire circumstances. Beyond that, though, there is going to be a personal subplot, and this one will feature Isobel front and center.

Before we get too much into the exact story here, let’s also go ahead and note that “Parental” is going to be the last episode for the month of November. What’s the reason for that? Well, on November 24, CBS is going to be airing a 90-minute retrospective commemorating the 30th anniversary of Everybody Loves Raymond, and that plus a new episode of DMV are going to fill up the 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. Let’s hope the story does enough to keep us satisfied for a while.

Now, why not get more into the story? If you look below, you can see the full FBI season 8 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Parental” – When a robbery at a community clinic turns deadly, the team investigates a drug trafficking crew and soon uncovers that the clinic’s doctor may be more involved than they initially thought. Meanwhile, Isobel and her stepdaughter are at odds over a family issue, on FBI, Monday, Nov. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).*

Is Isobel going to find some sort of resolution with her stepdaughter? We tend to think so, with a reminder that within this world, a lot of the best stories are the ones that end with an element of compromise.

