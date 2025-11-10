Dune: Prophecy season 2 premiere date: A November 2025 update

With us now closing in on the halfway point of November, will more news be coming when it comes to Dune: Prophecy season 2?

For those who have not heard already, it does at least seem like work is being done on the next chapter of the show at this point — albeit quietly. This does happen sometimes with international productions, which can be done with a larger veil of secrecy. We personally imagine that there are going to be a lot more desert sequences for the second season, given that it feels more like Arrakis is going to have a central role. We suppose that in that way, the HBO series could become a little more like the films, but remember that it is set so far in the past that they still have a tremendous amount of wiggle room when it comes to the story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some other TV reactions and reviews!

So what sort of Dune: Prophecy news could be coming out this month? From where we stand here, the most likely scenario is that we learn something tied to casting … but not a whole lot more than that. When you consider the amount of time needed for post-production with a show like this, the most likely situation is that we see episodes either in late 2026 or early 2027 — and even that is still up in the air to some extent. We do not think the film schedule for Messiah plays any real role in this and instead, it is going to come down to when HBO simply decides that they need some more programming. There is a certain amount of flexibility that they have and we tend to think that they are going to lean primarily into that.

Above anything else, we just hope that season 2 is epic — and we are more than happy to wait for it.

What do you most want to see moving into Dune: Prophecy season 2 at HBO?

When do you think we are actually going to see it air? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and once you do, come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







