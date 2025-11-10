DMV season 1 episode 6 preview: What all lies ahead?

Are you ready to see more of DMV on CBS over the next couple of weeks? We are five episodes in now and of course, we are beyond curious to see what the plan will be!

Now that we’ve said this, we should note that moving forward, things are going to be a little bit trickier to follow. There will be a new episode next week at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time — the title for it is “Blindspot,” but the network has not shared all that much more when it comes to information as of this writing. (That’s a little strange for a first-year show, but we tend to think that will change in the days ahead.)

Now when we get to November 24, this is where things do start to change a little bit. “There Is No I in DMV” is going to air at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, following a 90-minute special commemorating 30 years of Everybody Loves Raymond. The best-case scenario is that there are a lot of potential first-time viewers who will check out the workplace comedy after watching Ray Romano and company. However, CBS is still going to need to get the word out to educate dedicated DMV viewers on the temporary time change. There is a lot still to come this season, but live viewers are one of the most important things that will help determine a season 2 here.

So far, we will say that we are cautiously optimistic about the future here. CBS has seemingly come up with a financial model that makes the show affordable, and with that, the challenge now comes with making sure the episodes stay funny and memorable enough to keep people around. The comedy does have a memorable title and premise, but it is hard to succeed in this genre in such a competitive era.

