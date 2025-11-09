Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 2: Tommy’s next play

After the big premiere event this week on Starz, we don’t blame anyone eager to dive into Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 2. So what more can we say about the story to come?

First and foremost, we should all be aware of the fact that Tommy Egan is not going to suddenly have fewer enemies in the city of Chicago. We know that he’s out for power and expansion but beyond just that, he’s equally ready to continue on a path of vengeance. Where things get complicated is that there are a number of other roadblocks facing him. There’s also the somewhat-surprising variable of Claudia still being alive, which is not something that we altogether anticipated back at the end of season 2.

To get a little bit more insight now on what is to come, be sure to check out the Power Book IV: Force season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

Tommy’s ambition sets him on a dangerous path, testing his alliances and endangering those closest to him.

Meanwhile, if you head over to the link here, you can see what we would describe as a more comprehensive look at the remainder of the season, one that does offer up a reasonably good sense of some of the chaos that is coming. We are personally prepared for some pretty darn dramatic twists and for some people to be killed off.

Now if there is one more thing to remember here, it is simply the following: Even though this may be the final season of Force, it may not be the end for Joseph Sikora as a part of this franchise. We do think there is a chance Tommy’s story could extend based on what we’ve heard at present, and that is something worth considering for now.

