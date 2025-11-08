Elsbeth season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Tony Hale and a panic room!

When Elsbeth season 3 episode 6 arrives on CBS this coming Thursday, it only makes sense that there will be another big-name guest star. This time around, though, we are talking about a real treat with Tony Hale front and center. He’s a guy who has played so many energetic and/or manic characters over the years, so the idea of him and Carrie Preston together feels like a hoot.

So what is the center of the upcoming “Bunker Down” going to be? Well, there is going to be a mystery front and center here but at the same time, also be prepared for a dive into the past — one that is going to feature a story tied to Judge Crawford, the notable adversary from last season.

To get a few more details on what is ahead here, check out the full Elsbeth season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Bunker Down” – When a crisis manager vanishes inside a billionaire’s panic room, Elsbeth unravels the highly equipped fortresses that blur the lines between security and paranoia. Meanwhile, Elsbeth meets the late Judge Crawford’s widow, Winnie (Henny Russell), on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Nov. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

In general, it does remain our hope here that over the course of this hour, we are going to see some new layers unpeeled when it comes to Crawford’s life and death — it could be a story that continues, but we would also be fine if it is settled here. After all, we are well-aware of the fact that this is a show that will have opportunities to dive into other short and long-term stories. A Big Bad, or at least an occasional one, could always surface in this world.

What do you most want to see on Elsbeth season 3 episode 6, based at least on what we know now?

