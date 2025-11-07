Sheriff Country season 1 episode 5 spoilers: A Manny crossover

We are going to be seeing Sheriff Country season 1 episode 5 on CBS next week, and for those of you who do like crossovers, we have great news here!

Obviously, we know that the Morena Baccarin series is mostly invested in being its own show, which it should be all things considered. In order to be successful long-term, you obviously cannot just rest on the laurels of someone else! Yet, at the same time there is a cognizance behind the scenes that Edgewater is a small community; you are going to see Fire Country characters here and there, and with that, the goal is just finding a good use for them without making the cameos feel cheap. You are going to see Kevin Alejandro turn up as Manny on the next installment in particular.

If you look below, you can see the full Sheriff Country season 1 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight as to what lies ahead:

“Expecting Trouble” – A high-stakes transport mission puts Sheriff Mickey Fox and Deputy Boone on edge as they race against time to protect a vulnerable witness, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. FIRE COUNTRY star Kevin Alejandro guest stars as Manny.

Of course, we tend to think that Alejandro could come back for more appearances down the road. In general, though, it sounds like this story is going to be more action-oriented than it is about a crossover, and this seems like the sort of individualized case that works for a show like this. You have to be careful with a series like this that you don’t make all of the individual crimes larger than the actual community.

