Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 5: A pregnancy test?

Next week on Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 5, are we going to see one of the biggest stories of the entire season so far? Well, at the very least, there is a big argument that it will be for Connor. After all, there may be sudden questions that he could be becoming a father.

For those of you who have wanted this character to have more to do, is this the opportunity for it? Sure, but we never want to make too many assumptions so early! There are still a lot of different directions as to where things could go.

If you look below, you can see the full Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

“A Pregnancy Test and an Old Man’s Gallbladder” – Georgie’s jealousy rears its head when Mandy gets sent on an overnight work trip with her ex and current boss, Scott (Christopher Gorham). Meanwhile, Jim and Audrey panic when they find a pregnancy test in Connor’s trash, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, Nov. 13 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We do tend to think that this is one of those episodes that if nothing else, will be fun. It’s also good that the show is still finding a way to pay off this Scott storyline given that they established it as such a big deal when Gorham made his first appearance last season. He is so different from Georgie and because of that, it is inevitable that a certain measure of conflict is going to arise.

