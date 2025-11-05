Dancing with the Stars 34 episode 9 spoilers: 20th anniversary routines

As many of you out there may be aware, Dancing with the Stars 34 episode 9 is coming to ABC next week and by all accounts, it will be something special. This is the 20th anniversary of the series and within that, there’s going to be nostalgia all over the place. Tom Bergeron is going to be a guest judge, and there will also be a special relay performance!

So what will make it stand out? Well, according to Deadline, the remaining contestants are going to dance with a former Mirrorball Champion for the relay rather than their typical partner. This is just for the relay, though, as they will team up again with their pros for their standard routines.

Do you want to know what all the song choices and/or styles are going to be? Rest assured, we’ve got all of that information for you below:

Social media personality Alix Earle and partner Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Foxtrot to “Singin’ in the Rain” by Matthew Morrison

Wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and partner Witney Carson will perform a Foxtrot to “Footprints in the Sand” by Leona Lewis

From “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt and partner Mark Ballas will perform an Argentine Tango to “Cell Block Tango” from “Chicago The Musical”

Reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and partner Daniella Karagach will perform an Argentine Tango to “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater will perform a Quickstep to “Puttin’ on the Ritz” by Robbie Williams

Film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten will perform a Salsa to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Cha Cha to “Get Up” by Ciara featuring Chamillionaire

Just from the choices alone, we tend to think that Whitney, Alix, and Dylan all have a chance to really shine. We’ll see with the routines themselves…

What are you most eager to see entering next week’s Dancing with the Stars 34 episode?

Do you think that this is going to be one of the best flourishes of nostalgia possible? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back to get more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

