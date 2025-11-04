Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 7: Two kidnappings?

Next week on Fox you will have a chance to dive into Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 7 — want to know more now?

Well, for starters, let’s kick things off here by noting that if you are writing the show, the real challenge is to constantly figure out how to bring creative cases front and center. You can’t just kill everyone off, so what do you do beyond just murders? Well, moving forward you could be seeing a couple of kidnappings front and center!

To get a few more details now on what is ahead, be sure to check out the Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 7 synopsis:

A dual kidnapping sends the Gibsons’ police force in a race against the clock, only to find out the criminals have a larger scheme at play. Work begins to seep into personal lives when Cassandra must make a tough call regarding budget issues with the city council in the all-new “This, That, and the Other Thing” episode of Murder In A Small Town airing Tuesday, Nov 11 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MST-207) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)

One of the stranger things about where we are in the season is rather simple: We are already past the halfway point already, and that means that a lot of drama is going to ramp up from here on out. We’re certainly hoping that this means more and more danger, big-name guest stars, and a reason to keep watching for a possible season 3. Nothing is confirmed there as of yet, but is there at least some reason for hope? We tend to think so, mostly because this is a fairly low-cost show with a small cast, and it is also of a genre that does not seem to be going anywhere in the near future.

