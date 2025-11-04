NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 5 spoilers: The chess competition

What is going to make NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 5 special when it arrives to CBS next week? There are a few things to consider.

First and foremost, this may be the episode best positioned to get good ratings so far this fall, and there are some reasons for that. First and foremost, it is going to be airing after the two-part crossover event, which is sure to generate nice numbers thanks to Mark Harmon’s appearance. We do tend to think that a crossover with the Australian show would be great at some point, but it is admittedly rather hard to pull off.

To get a few more details now on what to expect, be sure to check out the NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Black Is White” – When a U.S. Navy attaché is found dead with a USB lodged in his throat, the team tracks a killer believed to have ties to an international chess tournament in Sydney, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Nov. 11 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We will say that insofar as creatives go, this one should be really fun just because chess is such a unique subject to cover. We also tend to think it is one of those international languages where if you are displaced in some other part of the world, this is a game that you can sit back and play with anyone. On some level, isn’t there a reasonable appeal that comes with that? We do tend to think that there is a chance for a character subplot or two mixed in here — as a matter of fact, it would be strange if that was not the case.

