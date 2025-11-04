NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5: More on Mark Harmon return

In case you did not know already NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5 is coming to CBS next week, and at a special time in 8:00 p.m. Eastern.

So what can we say about it right now? Well, let’s begin by stating the following in celebration: Mark Harmon is back! For the first time since the start of the series he is going to play a role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and we hope that we get more insight on life in the present. What is he up to these days, and could he be with an older version of someone else on the show? At the very least, we are left to wonder that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

If you look below, you can see the full NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5 with more insight now on what is to come:

“Funny How Time Slips Away” – When a naval officer mysteriously dies in the ‘90s, Gibbs (Austin Stowell) and the team travel to the small dust-blown town of Serenity, Calif., where they encounter secret-harboring residents, an uncooperative sheriff and an investigation that will reverberate for decades, on the first part of the NCIS crossover event on NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, Nov. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Mark Harmon returns to the role of Gibbs in a special guest appearance.

Our hope here remains that we are going to be seeing a pretty action-packed story. After all, we tend to think that the NCIS episode is going to be one that picks up immediately where the prequel leaves off, with the big hope here being an attempt to get a real element of closure.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 5 when it airs?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







