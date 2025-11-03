Watson season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Sherlock is back!

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Watson season 2 episode 5 — so is there anything in particular you can expect?

Well, when it comes to notable names stopping by, we at least know that “Lucky” is going to make somewhat of a splash … and you can go ahead and thank Sherlock Holmes for that. Robert Carlyle will be returning as his version of the character, which really means that Watson is going to have his hands full dealing with multiple issues at once. His longtime partner will certainly have his own goals and priorities, and then of course there are a number of medical plotlines in here, as well.

Want to get a little bit more insight on what lies ahead? Then we suggest you take a look at the full Watson season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Lucky” – While visiting another hospital, Watson becomes convinced that a coma patient is suffering from locked-in syndrome and has been mistaken for a coma patient for over a decade. After the patient is transferred to UHOP for treatment, he shocks the team with chilling messages. Meanwhile, Sherlock is back in town and is staying with Watson, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Monday, Nov. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Now that we’ve laid all of this out, here is your reminder that if you do want to see a third season happen, the best advice that we can offer is that you check out the show live. The ratings so far have left a good bit to be desired, and it does feature some heavy competition thanks to Monday Night Football.

