Tracker season 3 episode 4 spoilers: A look at ‘No Man’s Land’

Next week CBS is going to be bringing Tracker season 3 episode 4 on the air — so what exactly can we say in advance of it?

Well, for starters, let’s just say that there are some elements of “No Man’s Land” that may actually feel a little bit like an old Western. After all, consider the setting of an Arizona desert town — or, a classic showdown of good guys versus bad guys. Because the nature of the Justin Hartley show allows the title character to travel a little, it opens the door to some stuff that we really would not see anywhere else.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to some additional TV reactions and reviews!

Want to learn more about what you can expect from here? Then go ahead and check out the full Tracker season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

“No Man’s Land” – When a man disappears in a lawless Arizona desert town, Colter’s investigation uncovers a hidden relationship that draws him into a dangerous power struggle – and leaves him facing the hard conditions of the wilderness, on TRACKER, Sunday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

In looking beyond this episode, of course there is a lot of good stuff that you can actively think about here! Consider the fact that there are more great guest stars who are coming, plus also hopefully new locations and challenges. Through two seasons the producers have clearly figured out what works for them, and they simply have to lean more and more into that more or less whenever they can.

There are still multiple episodes of Tracker left to go this calendar year, and we are certainly grateful given that a long hiatus is more than likely going to follow after the fact.

What do you most want to see moving into Tracker season 3 episode 4 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







