Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 3: Will Mike find help?

Next week Paramount+ is going to bring us Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 3 — so what more can we say leading up to it now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by just noting that the presence of Edie Falco on the show is going to continue to shake things up, and we would say not to expect a whole lot to fundamentally change that. Or hope from the time of her introduction was that her presence was going to be able to radically change cast dynamics and at this point, we do not foresee any reason why that could not happen.

If you look below, you can see the full Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come:

Mike and Ian discover a coverup that leads to an unexpected source; Moses shows Bunny the ropes, Kyle wrestles with his newfound futility and as the cartel threat grows, Mike enlists help to snuff it out at its source.

Even though this synopsis hardly focuses on Falco, we tend to think she’ll still make her presence felt. This also does serve as another reminder that the cartel will be one of the major issues Mike is dealing with this season.

With that being said, though, is it some sort of bonkers requirement that almost every Taylor Sheridan produced show needs to have a cartel presence at this point? It is kind of crazy to think about but at the same time, we are starting to see them across so many different series that it makes sense to wonder about it at least. They are, after all, a huge component to the story of Landman moving into season 2. Meanwhile, they were also big on the last chapter of Lioness, and who knows what else we are going to see from them as we move forward?

