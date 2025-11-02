Is Billy the Kid new tonight on MGM+, November 2, 2025?

Is Billy the Kid new tonight on MGM+? Given that we have had a great opportunity to see installments every single week, we do not blame you for wanting more of the series and sooner rather than later.

Now, unfortunately, is where we do have to share at least some of the bad news here: We are not going to be getting more of the Western tonight. With the premiere of Robin Hood happening it is clear that the show is on temporary pause. However, you are going to be seeing it back sooner rather than later! There are three more installments left here, and we tend to think that the last one is going to be a showdown between the title character and Pat Garrett. At this point, why would you think anything else?

Now, we don’t just want to leave you hanging — so why not go ahead and share some more insight on what the remaining episodes are going to look like? The synopses below do a great job of working to set the stage…

Season 3 episode 6, “The Chain Gang” – While recuperating, Billy is reunited with his family and he and the Regulators plot a daring prison break to free an old friend while Garrett confirms Emily’s suspicions about what really happened to Edgar and her father’s involvement.

Season 3 episode 7, “The Last Buffalo” – Living far from his glory days after losing his badge in disgrace, Pat Garrett is forced to face the haunting truth behind his tarnished reputation when Billy and Jesse hunt him down seeking vengeance and their own brand of frontier justice.

Season 3 episode 8, “The Redeemed” – Billy returns to New Mexico seeking revenge on Thomas Catron, finding an unlikely conspirator in the Governor’s own daughter Emily as he risks everything for justice, bringing the final chapter in this American legend’s story to a climactic close.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that the remainder of the series will 100% meet what our expectations are at present.

