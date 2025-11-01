Boston Blue season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Rites of Passage’

For those of you who are looking for even more Silver family lore on Boston Blue, know that season 1 episode 4 is going to give that.

After all, we are expected some huge things from “Rites of Passage” when it comes to learning about Ben Silver, the patriarch of much of that family. At the same time, also allowing viewers to learn a little bit more about Yahrzeit. Since there is a different faith present at the heart of this spin-off, we imagine that we are going to see that play an integral role in a lot of family moments.

Of course, this is still a police drama and because of that, we imagine that there are going to be a lot of stories and arcs about cases and conflicts. If you look below, you can see the full Boston Blue season 1 episode 4 synopsis and get some more insight on what is to come:

“Rites of Passage” – As the Silver family observes Yahrzeit to honor patriarch Ben Silver on the one-year anniversary of his death, Lena and Danny investigate the murder of a beloved shop owner. Meanwhile, Sarah responds to a hostage crisis and Mae faces a difficult legal decision, on BOSTON BLUE, Friday, Nov. 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

How are the ratings so far?

Well, for those curious, we have seen the numbers sag down below where Blue Bloods was during its final season. However, at the same time, this is hardly a shock given the fact that not everyone from one show would stick around for the next. We are still cautiously optimistic that there could be a second season, but you will have to keep watching to ensure it!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

