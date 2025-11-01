Fire Country season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Jordan Calloway directs

As we look more towards Fire Country season 4 episode 4 on CBS next week, one thing feels pretty darn clear: It will be emotional. After all, Bode has gone through quite a bit and based on where we stand, things are going to get worse far before they get better.

Ultimately, the good thing about Max Thieriot’s character at present is rather simple: No matter how bad things may get here, there are going to be people in his corner. That includes Manny,

If you look below, you can see the full Fire Country season 4 episode 4 synopsis, which tells you more about the story to come, but also a notable director:

“Like a Wounded Wildebeest” – Manny has a serious conversation with Bode about a troubling discovery, urging him to be honest and take responsibility, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Jordan Calloway directed the episode.

Any time that you have an actor taking on this role behind the scenes, we tend to think that it will have an especially personal touch. They are, after all, living through these characters for an extended amount of time, and we know how close Jordan’s character of Jake is to Bode. He may not be mentioned in the synopsis but at the same time, we do still feel like he is going to have a really important role to play before this arc comes to a close.

In general, we are mostly looking for this to be a real performance-based episode, one that does allow everyone involved some significant opportunities to shine.

