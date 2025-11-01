The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Mel Owens’ overnight dates

There are only two episodes left of The Golden Bachelor with Mel Owens as the lead, so what in the world is going to happen?

Well, we recognize that within these remaining hours, the leading man has to make some pretty big decisions when it comes to Peg and Cindy. However, this is where we also have to remember here that he is not the only one who has a say in this at the moment. The remaining women are at a point here where they really have to figure out whether or not this is a relationship that they want, and that is also a process that could take a little bit of time for them to figure out now that they have more alone time with the lead.

Want to learn more about what is ahead on the penultimate episode of the season? Then check out the latest The Golden Bachelor synopsis below:

Mel and the final two women travel to the stunning island of Antigua for overnight dates. Mel takes one woman on an exhilarating dune buggy adventure, then faces his fears by swimming with stingrays alongside the other. Later, a romantic dinner takes an unexpected turn.

What exactly does this mean? Well, the implication that we have at the moment here is that one of them may say something that sends the rest of the season in an unexpected direction — or, at the same time, something that at least causes them to reevaluate things.

No matter what, the one biggest thing that we can say at present here is that there will probably be some sort of cliffhanger here that goes into the finale — and then also the After the Final Rose special at the same exact time.

