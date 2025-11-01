Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Out of Office’

Next week CBS is going to be bringing you Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4 — do you want to know a bit more about it now?

Well, for starters, we should note that “Out of Office” is one of those stories that is going to show the true mettle of Morena Baccarin’s Mickey Fox. How else can you describe a case where she will have to go a bit rogue in her pursuit of answers? The idea of this is what makes it so exciting and in the end, we are pretty stoked to see the end result. She does have a pretty huge motive here: Doing whatever she can to clear Skye’s name.

To get a few more details on what is ahead here, be sure to check out the full Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Out of Office” – When Skye becomes the prime suspect in a murder case, Mickey is forced to step down amid the investigation and launch her own off-the-books search for the truth. As tensions rise and family loyalties are tested, Mickey risks everything to try and clear her daughter’s name, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, Friday, Nov. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Given that this is one of those shows that does have its fair share of procedural elements, we do tend to think here that we will get at least some closure by the time this story concludes. With that, the question then is how something like this impacts both Skye and Mickey moving forward. We have a really hard time thinking that we’re going to just see everything wrapped up and then nothing is ever discussed again.

What do you most want to see moving into Sheriff Country season 1 episode 4 when it arrives?

