Law & Order season 25 episode 7 return date: ‘Guardian’

Following what you see on NBC tonight, are you eager to learn more about Law & Order season 25 episode 7, including a return date?

Well, the first thing that we really do need to do here is go ahead and share the bad news — namely, that there is no new installment in seven days. Just like with SVU, we are in a spot here where we will be waiting to see this show back on Thursday, November 13. We recognize that there are a lot of different stories to be excited about the rest of the way this season, but there are going to be some breaks in the action. If you are a longtime fan of the franchise, then you probably are prepared for that already.

Now, why not get a little bit further into the story of “Guardian”? Let’s just say that this is one that will have a lot on its plate. For starters, you have a storyline that could get into the underbelly of high-school sports. Meanwhile, the other will feature Riley getting a new partner. Will they get along right away? Well, that remains to be seen.

If you look below, you can see the full Law & Order season 25 episode 7 synopsis below:

11/13/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a high school sports star is murdered, the police find several suspects trying to make money off the victim’s talent. Riley gets a new partner. TV-14

We do tend to think that the Riley storyline is going to be something that develops over time, mostly because there is no real reason for the writers to rush it — and why in the world would they?

