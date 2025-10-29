The White Lotus season 4: Even more on France setting

While not much has been officially confirmed on The White Lotus season 4 right now, all signs point to the series being set in France. It makes a lot of sense, given the fact there are so many luxury properties out there in the country.

So what more can we say at present? Well, there is a little more insight suggesting that two locations in particular are being spotlighted.

According to a new report right now from Variety, there are two different places that are being targeted at present for locations in Paris and the French Riviera. There are a lot of high-end properties being looked at, and it may not just be Four Seasons resorts.

Seeing that the White Lotus season 4 process is underway right now is exciting, but at the same time, we imagine that we are still months away from filming. There are no resorts that have been booked at the moment, and we are moving forward with the expectation that the show will be premiering at some point in 2027. If it comes before that, we will be more than a little bit surprised.

Now if there is one major challenge…

Let’s just go ahead and say this — is there any more story to tell when it comes to Greg? This is someone who managed to pay off Belinda and while Tanya was a flawed person, is there ever going to be real justice here? The only loose end that needs to be tied up at this point is Portia, and the problem there is that she does not have the money herself to galivant around at some of these high-end destinations. Or, that’s what it felt like after season 2.

