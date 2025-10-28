NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Into the Outback

As we look towards NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4 on CBS next week, there is one thing to clearly be excited about here. After all, there will be a pretty fantastic shift of setting, and Mackey / much of the team is going to be heading off to the Outback!

For American viewers, we are more than a little aware of how little is really known about the remote center of the country, save of course for obvious stereotypes with varying degrees of accuracy. This episode should clear some of that up, but at the same time also throw a touch of the paranormal in here, as well! After all, how else can you describe a story that is kicked off because of a search for UFOs?

To get a little bit more insight right now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

“The Truth Is Outback” – When a U.S. Navy pilot goes missing at a UFO hotspot in the Outback after being chased by blinding lights, the team must discover if the truth is really “out there,” on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Nov. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Just on paper, it really feels like this is one of those episodes to really get people talking about the show, which it really needs from a ratings and buzz perspective. We are also hoping that the episode on November 11 will be able to drum up attention, as well, given that it is going to be coming on after what will hopefully be a pretty epic two-part event.

