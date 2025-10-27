Watson season 2 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Happy When It Rains’

Watson season 2 episode 4 is going to be coming to CBS next week and when it comes to medical drama alone, we can say we’re excited.

What is the primary reason for that? Well, it is rather simple, and can be summarized by explaining that flesh-eating bacteria is somehow a huge part of what we’re going to be seeing. This could be a really bizarre but also exciting case for the whole team to get into — and, of course, at the same time there will be personal stories mixed in here, as well. We certainly hope that this could be the sort of case that grabs some more viewers, as we do still hope that something will in due time.

To get a few more details right now all about what is ahead, be sure to check out the full Watson season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Happy When It Rains” – Watson and the team jump into action when four new patients are brought to UHOP with wounds that appear to be infected with a flesh-eating bacterium following a tornado. Meanwhile, Shinwell searches for meaning as a nursing student and Adam’s wedding to Lauren risks being halted, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Monday, Nov. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Of course, the irony here is that the idea of flesh-eating bacterium feels like it would have been perfect to air before Halloween. In the end, we’re just hoping that there are people out there who are going to be feeling some of the spooky-season vibes after the fact. How can we not still want that, all things considered?

