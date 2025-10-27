FBI season 8 episode 4 spoilers: The story of ‘Manifest’

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see FBI season 8 episode 4 — plus also a story that feels right for crime procedurals.

After all, sit back for a moment and consider how many shows out there have, at one point or another, done a story where the bulk of the action takes place on a plane. We have seen it so many times and we understand why. It creates this hyper-tense bottle episode sort of feel where a lot happens in a confined space; one wrong move, and just about everyone dies. There are not a lot of other settings that can present this sort of complicated environment, which is why producers often do love it.

“Manifest” – Following a failed assassination attempt on a U.S. senator, OA and Maggie are tasked with escorting her back to Washington, D.C. on a flight that becomes more perilous than imagined, on FBI, Monday, Nov. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).*

This episode is in a lot of ways a risk in this present climate, but the whole idea here may just be trying to present a story that feels different from the rest of the season. We also tend to think that the show needs it for a handful of reasons, with the biggest being that it is still trying to find its footing in a new Monday-night timeslot. At least in this case we know that a season 9 has already been greenlit, so you do not have to worry about the long-term future.

