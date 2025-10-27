DMV season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Saving face?

Next week CBS is going to be bringing you DMV season 1 episode 4 — so what all is there that we can say about it right now?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note that the base parameters of “Don’t Kill the Job” suggest that it could be one of the funniest that we’ve had a chance to see all season. After all, a big part of the basis for the story here is someone essentially trying to fake their way into pretending that they have a different job.

Want to learn more about what is ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the full DMV season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Don’t Kill the Job” – When Colette runs into an old friend at the DMV, she pretends to be a fellow customer rather than an employee in order to save face, on DMV, Monday, Nov. 3 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So why pretend you don’t have this job? Maybe the idea here is that Colette imagined that she was at a different place in her life rather than working there. However, you can easily argue that there are benefits to the gig! Think in terms of consistent hours, good stories to share, and some decent friends. Sure, we imagine that the place is incredibly understaffed a lot of the time, but there are worst places to be — and she may realize that more and more over time. After all, we would even go so far as to argue that this is one of the real messages that the show is trying to pass along here in general.

