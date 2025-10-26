Billy the Kid season 3 episode 6 return date: ‘The Chain Gang’

As we look more towards Billy the Kid season 3 episode 6 on MGM+, it feels clear that the stakes are higher than ever. There are only a few episodes left and within that, we imagine that Garrett’s search will continue while the title character starts to become increasingly daring. This is one of those stories where almost anything can happen at any given point and really, a big part of the story now is seeing how we get around to the desired endgame.

Now if there is one bit of bad news to report here, it is simply this: You are going to be waiting a little while to see what’s coming next. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the new installment titled “The Chain Gang” is set to arrive on November 9.

If you look below, you can see the full Billy the Kid season 3 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

While recuperating, Billy is reunited with his family and he and the Regulators plot a daring prison break to free an old friend while Garrett confirms Emily’s suspicions about what really happened to Edgar and her father’s involvement.

Now that we’ve lined all of that up, we simply have to hope that the story ahead is going to be one that really does put the Regulators in even more of a bind. As for Garrett, we recognize fully that he will remain relentless. The remainder of this series could very well prove to be a game of cat and mouse, one that will more than likely test the resolve of almost everyone involved. Just getting ready for carnage — there is no other way things are going to end.

