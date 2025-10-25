9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 spoilers: The journey home

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to dive into the world of 9-1-1 season 9 episode 4. So what is ahead here?

Well, first and foremost it appears as though this could be one of the stories that actually gives you a sense of what the next chapter of the story will look like. That is not something that the writers have needed to deal with for a rather long time, and for good reason. Athena and Hen have been out in space! They do have a chance now to try and find their way home, but that does not mean easier times are ahead. After all, remember for a moment that Athena still has to mourn Bobby, and she has been in self-preservation mode for a good while. That means that she has not had to face reality in a way that she would have otherwise.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

To get a few more details on what is ahead here, be sure to check out the full 9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 synopsis below:

As Athena and Hen navigate their way back home, Athena will be forced to confront what it means to live without Bobby. Mark Consuelos guest stars.

Now, is there still something bad that could happen to Athena in space? We suppose that we still can’t rule it out and yet, the idea of losing both her and Bobby in two straight seasons is too much to bear. We suppose that we really should just give the producers credit for finding a way to draw out these two stories as long as they have, as there was never any real guarantee that they were going to be able to pull this off.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 as a franchise

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1 season 9 episode 4 when it eventually arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







