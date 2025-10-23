Nobody Wants This season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big launch of Nobody Wants This season 2 on Netflix today, is there going to be a season 3 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road for the romantic dramedy?

Well, here is what we can say at the moment: Nothing has been officially stated here. However, at the same time we are cautiously optimistic for many reasons. The first season was a breakout success at the streaming service, and we also tend to think it is going to generate a lot of viewership over the course of the weekend.

Now if you have not heard all that much about what the story holds for season 2, check out the synopsis below:

First comes love, then comes life. The last time we saw agnostic podcast host Joanne (Kristen Bell) and unconventional (hot) rabbi Noah (Adam Brody), their unmatched chemistry surprised everyone in their lives, including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe), his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons) and sister-in-law Esther (Jackie Tohn), and even themselves. Their spark proved stronger than all of the obstacles trying to keep them apart. Now, they’re back and fully committed to merging their lives – and loved ones — together. But their differences still exist and can’t be ignored. The challenge now is not just falling in love against all odds, but staying together in spite of them.

Meanwhile, we can tell you for a moment that there are some early signs that the series could be back. Speaking to Parade, Kristen Bell stated the following on the subject:

“The writer’s room is working right now … You never know if you’re gonna be able to shoot because that’s way above our pay grade, and they decide what shows are gonna be shot. But the writer’s room is writing it right now. That we know.”

If nothing else, the writers are working with the anticipation that there could be more later and for now, that has to be a cause for some optimism.

