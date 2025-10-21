NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Lost in Translation’

NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 3 is going to be airing on CBS next week — so what story is going to stand out here?

First and foremost, here is where we should note that “Lost in Translation” is the title for this hour, and that is pretty clearly a reference to an acclaimed Bill Murray film. However, there is of course an important case that is going to be a major component here at the same time. The same balancing act that we’ve had for the show the past two years is going to be here when it comes to personal stories mixed with procedural arcs.

If you look below, you can see the full NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

“Lost in Translation” – The team’s hunt for a high-value U.S. target accused of murdering an Australian soldier takes an unexpected turn when the suspect claims to have evidence of a war crime, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, Oct. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One thing that we are really hoping for moving forward with this show is for it to find at least some sort of ratings recovery. After all, it started off sluggishly in its new timeslot last week, though you could make the argument about a few CBS shows. Is there an issue right now when it comes to how this stuff is marketed? There is a good chance that at the moment, there are a lot of people who do not even know the franchise is back on the air.

