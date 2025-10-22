NCIS season 23 episode 3 spoilers: The return of NCIS Elite?

Next week on CBS, yo are going to be handed a great opportunity to see NCIS season 23 episode 3. With that, the show is going to be moving into more of a natural rhythm. After all, we are venturing back into the territory where we are going to have a procedural storyline and then after that, maybe a couple of character plots that matter long-term.

Also, beyond all this we are going to see the NCIS Elite team rear its head again! It has been a while since that happened (it was a more of a fixture of the Hawaii series) and by virtue of that, we are rather pleased to be where we are.

To get a few more details on what is to come here, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 23 episode 3 synopsis below:

“The Sound and the Fury” – When a petty officer’s death is connected to a blackmail investigation, the team is forced to work with Special Agent Sawyer (Zane Holtz) on the case, which takes a terrifying turn for Torres. Meanwhile, Knight is offered an opportunity to train with NCIS Elite, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, Oct. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Does Knight training with them mean that she could be gone from the main show for a while? We imagine it is possible for an episode or two, but we have a hard time seeing it be permanent. Meanwhile, Wilmer Valderrama getting a chance to re-team with Holtz is always going to make for a fun hour or so — we like that he has been seemingly added to the recurring stable of guest stars at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

