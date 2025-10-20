Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 6 spoilers: A Halloween tale…

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 6 eventually arrive. With that, what can you expect to see?

Well, first and foremost, it seems like the writers had a good warning in advance here that this installment was going to be able to air close to Halloween. The idea here is to clearly get some seasonal vibes and beyond that, work in order to ensure that a lot of people are able to check it out.

To get a few more details now on what is to come, check out the Brilliant Minds season 2 episode 6 synopsis below:

10/27/2025 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Dr. Wolf is haunted by a ghost from his past. A patient arrives at Bronx General who appears to have risen from the dead. TV-14

Now, do we think that there is going to be some sort of realistic explanation for what we see here? Most likely, unless we are about to get into some sort of supernatural territory for a show that has always worked to present a certain element of realism. We do not necessarily think that is going to change. If there is one thing that we hope does change down the road, it is that more and more viewers find the show at a time in which it could use a bump in the ratings.

Later this year, we do know that there will be an especially notable guest star in Eric Dane. According to Variety, the former Grey’s Anatomy star is set to play Matthew, “a heroic firefighter who struggles to share his ALS diagnosis with his family.” This is especially notable given the fact that Dane has been diagnosed with ALS in real life, and we hope that this is a role that will raise awareness for the terrible disease.

