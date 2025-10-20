Watson season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Laila returns!

Want to learn more about Watson season 2 episode 3 leading up to its arrival next week on CBS? Well, for starters, Laila is coming back!

One of the things that we believe the medical drama is going to be looking to do moving forward is simply work to build up more of its bench from what we saw in the first season. This gives Morris Chestnut and the rest of the cast a larger group of people to be paired with, and isn’t that always useful when it comes to trying to solve some medical mysteries? At the very least, we at least tend to think so! Much of the next episode, at least on paper, seems to be about said mystery. We will just have to wait and see whether or not that turns out to be the case.

If you look below, you can check out the full Watson season 2 episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

“Expletive Deleted” – Watson and the team work alongside Laila to help a patient named Maxine, a 30-year-old who looks 10 years old, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Monday, Oct. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

One thing that we certainly do hope is that in the weeks ahead, the series is able to find again some of its audience from season 1. In its new timeslot last week, the season 2 premiere dropped hard from the averages it had earlier this year. We imagine that some may not have known the series was back; meanwhile, there was some heavy competition out there in the form of NFL football. It is still a long season, so there is some room for things to change.

What do you most want to see moving into Watson season 2 episode 3 when it arrives?

