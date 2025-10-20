DMV season 1 episode 3 spoilers: A look at ‘Easy Pass’

Next week on CBS, you are going to be seeing DMV season 1 episode 3 arrive. How can the series continue its momentum?

Obviously, one of the goals that this show has primarily is finding a way to match the level that we’ve seen from so many great workplace comedies before — which we recognize is not that easy to do by and large. Yet, there are some things that it has going for it at this point, with the primary one being that you have a pretty fantastic cast. Also, in theory the Department of Motor Vehicles is one of those places where something is almost always going to go wrong, and that allows for you to see people within a relative state of panic.

“Easy Pass” – Colette is tasked with giving Noa his driving test and Ceci helps Barb get camera-ready for her new manager portrait, on DMV, Monday, Oct. 27 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We are probably going to be waiting for a good while still to determine whether or not the show is a hit but for the time being, let’s just say that we are reasonably optimistic with where things stand. The show did post numbers that were largely in line with where The Neighborhood was right before it and if it can keep that up, we do think that there is at least a reasonably good chance that another season happens down the road.

