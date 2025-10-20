The Neighborhood season 8 episode 3 spoilers: Spades Night

Next week CBS is going to bring you The Neighborhood season 8 episode 3, and let’s just say that a lot will be crammed in here! You’ve got Marty looking for a nanny, Dave finding something new that makes him happy, and then Calvin’s secret somehow rising to the forefront.

Of course, you have to add to all this the fact that we are in the midst of the final season and by virtue of that alone, tension will easily be ratcheted up. Are you prepared?

To get a few more details now on what is to come, heck out the full The Neighborhood season 8 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Welcome to Spades” – Marty and Courtney’s nanny search takes an awkward turn, while Calvin’s secret spades night stirs tension at home. Meanwhile, Dave’s new hobby tests everyone’s patience, and a texting miscommunication between Tina and Gemma leads to a fiery confrontation, on THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Oct. 27 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If there is something else that you want to be excited about beyond this, just remember the fact that in early November, you are going to see Tracy Morgan appear in what is a setup for the new Crutch series over at Paramount+. That show could be a way to keep this franchise going on some level, depending on whether or not it gets another season. For now, what we at least know is that Morgan is more than capable of finding some success as a lead, let alone that he is more than capable of being hilarious.

At some point before The Neighborhood ends, we just want closure on a lot of these character arcs. How can we not want that after so long?

