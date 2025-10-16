Elsbeth season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Kaya returns!

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to see Elsbeth season 3 episode 3 — and this one will prove to be great fun. After all, Carra Patterson is going to be coming back as Kaya!

In general, we do tend to think that “Good Grief” is one of those stories that could present both nostalgia and an evolution at the same time — in other words, the sort of thing that we love from this show in the first place. We were gutted when Patterson’s exit was confirmed, but the producers had said a while back that she would appear here and there moving forward.

Beyond the return of Kaya, there is more to discuss entering this episode and also a notable guest star in Julia Fox. Want to learn more? Then check out the Elsbeth season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Good Grief” – When “grief influencer” Raquel Drabowski’s (Julia Fox) presumed-dead husband makes a miraculous return, their reunion takes a fatal plunge. Meanwhile, Elsbeth’s surprise reunion with an old friend could expose a dangerous undercover operation, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Oct. 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Our general feeling is that this show will at least have some Halloween vibes thanks mostly to the sort of work that Fox’s character is doing. Of course, there will also be a ton of other things going on here at the same time. Elsbeth also has to be careful; it is easy to be excited to see Kaya again, but what exactly is she working on? What danger will it bring to the forefront, and will it alter the series long-term?

