Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 5: Tyler Posey appearing

Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 5 is going to be coming to Fox in just one week’s time — so what more can we say about it?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note here that nostalgia seems to be one of the things that this story has going for it right away. How else can you explain the fact that former Teen Wolf alum Tyler Posey is one of the guest stars? Beyond that, though, it feels like this could be an especially creepy installment of the show, which does make a reasonable amount of sense given that Halloween is around the corner.

If you look below, you can see the full Murder in a Small Town season 2 episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

A troubled high schooler discovers a wounded body in the woods, leading investigators to look for the attempted murderer. While trying to find the culprit and the missing weapon, Karl and the team uncover evidence in an unsolved case involving the victim’s daughter from years ago. As the detective force connects details between the two crimes, Cassandra dives deeper into her own investigation related to the mysterious deaths around Gibsons in the all-new “Strangers Among Us” episode of Murder In A Small Town airing Tuesday, Oct 21 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MST-205) (TV-14 L,V)

In general, it is our feeling here that by the time this episode ends, we’ll have some answers and (hopefully) we’ll be satisfied. After all, there is a good chance that there is going to be some sort of break after the fact here, with the reason being tied to whatever is going on with the World Series. Prepare for that early if you can.

