Watson season 2 episode 2 spoilers: More on Sherlock Holmes

Next week on CBS, you are going to be seeing Watson season 2 episode 2 — so what is the overall story going to be here?

First and foremost, you do have to remember what one of the primary focuses of at least the early part of this season is: The appearance of Sherlock Holmes. The series is taking a page from the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle source material in bringing him back from the dead … but what will that actually mean? This is something that we are still trying to figure out, and the show may take some time to bring us to where we get closure.

If you look below, you can see the full Watson season 2 episode 2 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Back from the Dead” – When a microbiology university researcher returns from an expedition to Siberia, she and her team members fall ill from a possible revived pathogen or “zombie virus.” Meanwhile, Watson catches up with his friend Sherlock Holmes after finding out he is alive, and Ingrid unexpectedly finds herself on the team’s floor, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Monday, Oct. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

Ultimately, the “zombie virus” part of the story could be as entertaining as anything, and that is what this show does need to do. You have a little bit of the source material but at the same time, this is a series about medical mysteries and that is something else to consider at the same time. We hardly think that they are going to be drifting from that at any point in the near future.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Watson season 2 episode 2 when it arrives?

