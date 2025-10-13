DMV season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What lies ahead on CBS?

Following the big premiere today on CBS, doesn’t it make sense to want to know more about DMV season 1 episode 2? We tend to think so, as the network is really trying to make this show into the next workplace comedy.

Now, we are well-aware of the fact that there are some things that series has going for it, whether it be a great cast and some creative scenarios. Of course, there are also still some obstacles, with the biggest one being that not a lot of people may actually want to think about the DMV when they aren’t there! Remember that this is a place often identified by long wait times, frustrating tests, and also struggles finding a parking spot a lot of thee time.

What we can tell you right now is that season 1 episode 2 is poised to arrive next month. Meanwhile, the synopsis below does a good job of setting the stage:

“Stay In Your Lane” – When the insanity at the DMV causes a new hire to quit, Colette worries Noa will follow and tries to make things better despite colleague Gregg’s advice. Meanwhile, employees and customers struggle through a sweltering L.A. day with a barely functional air conditioner, on DMV, Monday, Oct. 20 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Ultimately, one of the things that we are well-aware of is that having no air conditioning in Southern California is brutal and with that in mind, it could end up being a miracle if there is any humor at all within this episode. (We are still confident that there will be.) Let’s just hope that a lot of viewers flock to the show, as this helps to raise the chances for a season 2.

