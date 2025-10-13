Reacher season 4 premiere date: An October 2025 update

With us now around the midway point of October 2025, is there a chance to look more towards the future of Reacher season 4 at Prime Video?

Of course there are so many different things worth talking about within this piece when it comes to the show’s future, but let’s begin with a rather simple reminder that filming for the Alan Ritchson series kicked off earlier this year, following the conclusion of the Neagley spin-off starring Maria Sten. Once again the season is based on a Lee Child book, and we are going to see the title character taking on some new threats.

So when are we going to actually learn when the show is going to be back? It would be awesome if it happened sooner rather than later, but this is where we do have to pump the brakes a little bit. The Neagley show is going to get a date first and beyond that, we just had a chance to see the third season of Reacher earlier this year. Regardless of when filming is done, all signs point to us seeing the next season either late next year or in early 2027. Amazon does not have to rush anything here, so we just have to be patient.

As for the long-term future…

Well, this is where we will remind you that this is a show that will be sticking around for however long the powers-that-be want it to. Ritchson has already said that he wants to keep playing the role for some time, and the last thing we would ever want to do is get in his way of getting whatever he wants. This is obviously want of those shows that scratches the action itch for us but at the same time, also gives us some humor and great guest stars.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Reacher season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some additional updates.

