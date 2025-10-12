Elsbeth season 3 episode 2 air date, ‘Doll Day Afternoon’ details

After you have a chance to see the big premiere today on CBS, why not look more towards Elsbeth season 3 episode 2? As you would imagine with a show like this, there is almost certainly going to be a lot of big stuff around every corner.

First and foremost, though, let’s start off here with a reminder that the Sunday airing of the Carrie Preston series is just a one-week thing, and you can not expect this to last for a long time moving forward. Instead, the plan here is for us to get another installment on Thursday, October 16. This is one that will establish a familiar rhythm within the series and beyond just that, give us another familiar guest star. This time around, we are talking about David Cross.

Want to get another batch of details for what is to come? Then go ahead and check out the full Elsbeth season 3 episode 2 synopsis below:

“Doll Day Afternoon” – When a murder investigation at a famous New York toy store spirals into a hostage crisis, Elsbeth must negotiate with Nolan (David Cross), the hapless ex-con inside. Outside, Captain Wagner clashes with a rival whose reckless tactics could turn the standoff deadly, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, Oct. 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+* (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs).

By the end of this episode, of course we imagine that we’re going to have some answers as to what’s going on with the case! In general, though, we find a lot of humor in the fact that this is the second time in the past batch of episodes (including the end of season 2) that we have something happening within prison walls.

What do you most want to see moving into Elsbeth season 3 episode 2 when it airs?

