When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere date: October update

As we get closer at this point to the midway point of October, is some more When Calls the Heart season 13 news coming on the horizon? Make no mistake that we would love to get it … but does that mean we will?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is quite simple: The cast and crew are already hard at work on making this one of the best batch of episodes yet. We know that Elizabeth may be facing some challenges early on via Little Jack but after that, we do think there are opportunities for her to return to Hope Valley. We imagine highs and lows for the community, while at the same time more romance, drama, and perhaps a handful of surprises if we are lucky.

So what are the odds that a When Calls the Heart season 13 premiere date is revealed this month? We would love it and theoretically, it could happen … but it is unlikely. Provided that we do get the new season in the expected January time-frame, the more likely scenario is that it is confirmed either in late November or early October. Hallmark has never been the sort of network to reveal these sort of things super-far in advance and by virtue of that, we do not really see anything changing now. We tend to think that a date announcement will be accompanied by some sort of insight all about what else is ahead.

Now as for whether or not there is anything we specifically want coming up, it really just comes down to allowing us to see new wrinkles in Hope Valley and some characters making decisions that could eventually change their minds.

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 13 on Hallmark Channel?

