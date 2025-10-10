9-1-1 season 9 episode 2 promo: The space crisis

If you watched the 9-1-1 season 9 premiere on ABC tonight, then you likely have a fairly good sense of what is coming.

After all, for a good chunk of the pre-season, it has been abundantly clear that the big story was going to be all about Athena and Hen going to space — and then all of the chaos that stems from that. This is one of those shows that really thrives on being unhinged and in all honesty, we can’t say that we are shocked to see them staying with it now.

The promo for episode 2 really signaled that we’re reaching the point here where disaster is going to start to strike out in orbit and by virtue of that, everyone on the ground in the 118 is going to do their best to scramble. When you consider the fact that a meteorite may have been what wiped out dinosaurs, we do not have to tell you what the worst-case scenario here is.

Are many of our favorite characters going to more than likely survive? We are pretty optimistic, mostly due to the fact that this is a show that already killed off Bobby Nash and by virtue of that alone, it would be absolutely brutal to take someone else out now. Rather than focus on who is going to die, our personal hope is that we’re just going to see how characters do their best to move forward. Losing someone like Bobby is not something you get past immediately; we already saw some of that struggle in the premiere and more than likely, that is going to continue through a good remainder of the season.

There is no episode 2 synopsis yet, but that should change in the days ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

