9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 2 spoilers: A tornado ahead?

After the big premiere tonight on ABC, are you ready to learn a little bit more about 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 2?

First and foremost, let’s note that “Hell or High Water” is going to be coming next week, and the plan here is for the show to be around weekly in the early going to really create a template for everything that is coming up. That means opportunities to learn more about some of these characters and beyond just that, some major disasters — in other news, the sort of thing that we have come to expect from the show already.

To get a few more details right now on what is to come, check out the full 9-1-1: Nashville season 1 episode 2 synopsis:

A tornado’s path leads the Station 113 team to an intense rescue at a water tower. Ryan and his wife reach a turning point, while Dixie has an assignment for Blue. Cammie coaches a distressed teenager through her mother’s childbirth.

Is everyone going to be fully on board with this show from the get-go? If you are ABC, obviously that is the hope. Yet, at the same time, we know already that nothing is guaranteed. We do think that the series at least did a good job of casting people familiar to TV audiences, whether it be Chris O’Donnell, Jessica Capshaw, or even someone with some serious country-music credibility in LeAnn Rimes. We do believe that music will be a big part of the show, mostly because it’d be weird if that was not the case given the setting.

Also, we do believe that there could in theory be some crossovers over the course of time. That’s not something to rush, though, since we want to get to know all the characters first.

