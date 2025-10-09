Mayor of Kingstown season 4 trailer: Mike versus the new Warden

For those who are not aware at this point, the premiere of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is coming in just over two weeks on October 26. Want to learn more about it now?

Well, today the folks at Paramount+ officially put out a full-length trailer for what is to come, and it definitely signals one thing above all else: Mike has his work cut out for him. After all, there is a significant new adversary of sorts coming into the fray in a Warden played by Edie Falco. Judging from the fact that she is being billed now as a co-lead alongside Jeremy Renner, it is clear that she will be a major force to be reckoned with as time progresses.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the trailer that showcases some of what Mike is contending with — plus also another formidable character played by The Walking Dead alum Lennie James. Meanwhile, the synopsis below sets the stage further:

In season four, Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.

Now, we would argue personally that a lot of these changes could benefit the show, especially given that it made a lot of huge moves at the end of last season. Not only were a number of adversaries taken out, but Mike also lost someone really important to him in Iris. How will he recover from that? It is something that could take a good bit of time.

